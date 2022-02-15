Advisors from McDonald’s, Pepsi Co & Chipotle Join The Live Green Co Board

The Live Green Co, the US plant-based food tech company, has named nine new experts from some of the biggest brands in F&B to its advisory board. The board now includes former and current market movers from McDonald’s, Pepsi Co, Dr. Oetker, and Chipotle, as well as Harvard MGH, FedEx Express, the World Bank, and the UN.

Aiming to be the market maker of plant-only, allergen-free, and 360° green food, The Live Green Co was founded in Chile in 2018, with the company recently relocating to Boston, MA. The company will leverage the new and existing board advisors’ expertise and networks to further its vision of accelerating the world’s transition to healthy and sustainable food using its proprietary technology, Charaka.

Charaka

Live Green’s recommendation engine, Charaka, blends ancestral wisdom of plant nutrition with biotech and machine learning to prescribe plant-only replacements for the animal, synthetic and ultra-processed additives in food products. Live Green recently closed an $8 million Pre-Series A round and is looking to collaborate with leading companies to facilitate the transition to a healthier and more sustainable food system.

“All of our advisors will help our company become a market leader, making Charaka the Intel Inside of the CPG industry to deliver disrupt functionality to Retailers, Food Manufacturers and Ingredient Companies,” stated Priyanka Srinivas, Founder and CEO of Live Green.

“At Live Green, how we do things is as important as what we do. We are extremely honored and humbled that these advisors have chosen to work and share with us the benefits of their expertise and networks,” added Sasikanth Chemalamudi, Live Green’s Co-founder and COO.