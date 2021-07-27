    • Agrifood Giant ADM Accelerates its Alt Protein Growth with Acquisition of Sojaprotein

    After recently announcing its new partnership with beef patty producer Marfig to supply Burger King, Big Food giant Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) has reached an agreement to acquire Sojaprotein, a leading European provider of non-GMO soy ingredients.

    “Thirty years ago, ADM invented the soy vegetable burger, giving rise to the plant-based protein segment” – Leticia Gonçalves, ADM’s president of Global Foods

    The acquisition of Sojaprotein – the largest producer of plant-based protein in southern Europe – will enhance ADM’s production capacity to meet the fast-growing global demand for plant-based proteins.

    Sojaprotein
    ©Sojaprotein

    The Serbia-based Sojaprotein produces a wide array of non-GMO vegetable protein ingredients for global customers in the alt meat, confectionery, protein bar, pharmaceutical, pet food, and animal feed segments. The company shows more than $100 million in sales in 2020.

    The move is part of ADM’s further expansion into the alt protein sphere, after it recently revealed research that 18% of alt protein buyers in the US purchased their first plant-based protein during COVID-19, and 92% of those first-time buyers report they are likely to continue purchasing meat alternatives.

    “Thirty years ago, ADM invented the soy vegetable burger, giving rise to the plant-based protein segment. Today, alternative proteins represents one of our core growth platforms, and as this $10 billion global industry grows to $30 billion over the next decade, we are investing to expand our unparalleled capabilities,” commented Leticia Gonçalves, ADM’s president of Global Foods.

    “The addition of Sojaprotein – the largest producer of plant-based protein in southern Europe – adds production capacity in addition to an impressive network of customers who are leading the way in meeting consumer needs for nutritious and responsible plant-based foods and beverages. We’re particularly excited for the opportunity to work together to meet the fast-growing demand of European consumers who prioritize locally-sourced, non-GMO ingredients in their food and beverages. We’re looking forward to bringing this successful, growing provider together with ADM’s global footprint, consumer insights and innovative technologies,” she added.

