Alpro Completes $23M Upgrade for UK Plant, Aims to Surpass $5Bn in Plant-Based Sales in 2025

Danone has invested $23m for a UK plant upgrade for its plant-based dairy brand Alpro to meet the increasing demand for plant-based dairy products in the UK and reach ambitious plant-based sales goals for 2025.

Alpro‘s $23 million upgrade project in Kettering plant includes the installation of a new high-speed manufacturing line capable of processing 300 million litres of plant-based beverages per year, with further plans to increase its capacity to 400 million litres in 2022, as reported by The Grocer.

According to Just Food, Alpro’s Kettering plant received a total of $56 million to increase capacity of its soy, oat, rice and coconut-based drinks for the UK market. The project added 25 new jobs to the existing staff of 200 employees.

Going forward, Danone UK & Ireland is thriving to offer a more localized approach that meets market and consumer needs and unlocks growth in the plant-based alternatives segment. James Mayer has just been appointed to become Danone UK & Ireland’s new president, following more than 17 years at Danone, as reported by FOOD Manufacture.

Plant-based alternatives are one of the fastest-growing segments within Danone Group, as Chief Executive Officer International Véronique Penchienati-Bosetta told Foodnavigator: “Our business in plant-based was increasing by plus-20% with a mix of the core business growing and innovation.” Therefore, Danone continues to target growth in the plant-based segment with strong ambitions to reach $5bn in plant-based sales in 2025.

“Bringing together our category expertise will enable us to explore existing growth areas, as well as maximizing new opportunities like the plant-based sector”, said James Mayer in a statement sent to FOOD Manufacture. “By seeking new ways to promote healthier diets, we will drive sustainable growth through an even stronger portfolio of purpose-driven products, brands and services.”

Share article: share

share

share

email