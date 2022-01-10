Aramark and Veganz Sign Partnership of Exclusive Cooperation

Veganz will supply plant-based range for Aramark’s global food service footprint

Aramark, the global food service provider, has penned a new exclusive deal with plant-based producer Veganz. Continuing its commitment to vegan and climate-friendly food, Aramark will work with Berlin-based Veganz to increase plant-based eating in the sports and events sector, as well as company catering.

The deal will see traditional dishes transformed into vegan delicacies, as Aramark – whose annual revenue was over $16 billion pre-pandemic – pursues a sustainability strategy and growth of its vegan portfolio. German plant-based producer Veganz will add its growing plant-based range, as well as experience in the field, as part of the exclusive cooperation.

Aramark’s continued plant-forward initiative has considerably increased the level of healthy and climate-friendly foods on its menus in sports arenas, colleges and universities, hospital cafés, and workplace canteens. The food service giant currently also holds deals with Beyond Meat, Ocean Hugger Foods, and Eat JUST.

Veganz IPO

After recently moving into the Australian and Greek markets, the partnership represents further global growth for Veganz. In November 2021, the brand enjoyed a successful IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, raising nearly €34 million to help it establish a new production site and invest in further expansion.

“We are delighted that our cooperation with Aramark will allow us to reach even more people with our climate-friendly products and further expand the range in the catering sector,” commented Jan Bredack, Founder and CEO of Veganz.