Atlantic Food Relaunches as FoodLabs, Dedicates €100M to Expedite European FoodTech

As research reveals global sustainability to be overtaking personal health as consumers’ biggest concern, Atlantic Food Labs relaunches as FoodLabs, with a dedicated €100 million food tech fund for investment in food, health and sustainability startups.
An offshoot of the Berlin fund Atlantic Labs, and headed by tech investor Christophe Maire, the €100 million Early-Stage fund aims to help European innovators achieve a paradigm shift in the world of food production.
Over the last five years, the VC organization has been building and investing in fast-growth companies with positive sustainability impacts, including Mushlabs and Formo. With its new Food Fund, the brand claims to be ‘doubling down’ on these efforts. Berlin-based alt dairy startup Formo recently completed a $50 million Series A funding round – a record for a European food tech.
Great Momentum in Europe
Looking to invest in disruptors along the entire value chain of the food industry, FoodLabs identifies the current food system as; “Messy, wasteful and unsustainable”. At present, there is great momentum in the European food tech ecosystem, with VC firm Five Seasons Ventures also recently announcing a €180 million impact fund for sustainable food tech.
“The food industry is the largest industry in the world, and it accounts for more than a quarter of greenhouse emissions globally. Transforming how we produce and consume food toward more efficiency and sustainability has a major impact on the planet and people. We strongly believe that technology and entrepreneurship hold the key to tackling the key challenges of our time,” Christophe Maire told TechCrunch.