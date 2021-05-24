    • Australian Vegan Platform Flora & Fauna to Be Acquired by BWX

    May 24, 2021
    Founder Julie Mathers. © Flora & Fauna

    Natural beauty and wellness company BWX is to acquire Australian online retailer Flora & Fauna. It is estimated that the acquisition will cost between $27.9 and $30.8 million.

    Flora & Fauna is a platform with a focus on vegan and sustainable products, founded in 2014 in Sydney, Australia. Since then, its customer base has grown to over 94,000 people. It offers more than 300 brands in a range of categories, from food to beauty and personal care.

    The company is a certified B Corp and offsets all the carbon emissions it produces.

    Following the acquisition, Flora & Fauna will operate alongside BWX’s e-commerce business Nourished Life. The two will form a new unit within the BWX group. Flora & Fauna’s 47 employees, along with co-founder and CEO Julie Mathers, will remain with the business. The acquisition is expected to be completed in July.

    © Flora & Fauna

    Online vegan retail is booming, with British online supermarket TheVeganKind achieving its £300,000 funding target within two days last year and amassing millions in annual sales. In the US, GTFO It’s Vegan has launched to fill a similar role.

    “We know that consumers are placing increasing value on sustainable lifestyle choices, as well as direct-to-consumer convenience,” BWX CEO and managing director David Fenlon told Business News Australia. “With these two fast-growing online platforms, BWX intends to remain at the forefront of the global wellness revolution and is focused on continuing to evaluate opportunities further to enhance and grow its direct-to-consumer offering.”

