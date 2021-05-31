Barvecue Begins National Retail Rollout Strategy With All Ten Texan Central Markets

Barvecue, the North Carolina based producer of vegan BBQ products such as its popular “pulled pork”, is to launch at all ten Central Market locations in Texas. The stores are in Houston, Fort Worth, Plano, San Antonio, Southlake, Austin (two locations), and Dallas (three locations).

Each location will stock Original Pulled BVQ, which comes in sauce, and gluten-free Naked Chopped BVQ, which allows consumers to make their own sauces. Both products will be sold in the frozen section.

Central Market is the first major retailer to offer Barvecue. It’s just the beginning of a national retail roll-out strategy for the company, through a partnership with national food distributor KeHE.

Barvecue says it is seeing its products appeal to meat-eaters and flexitarians as well as vegetarians and vegans.

Just over a month ago, Barvecue announced it would be launching at several colleges across the US, as demand for plant-based options increases among Generation Z. In March, it said it planned to open the “world’s largest plant-based smokehouse” later this year. And in an interview with vegconomist in 2020, the company said it wanted to become the biggest plant-based barbecue brand in the world.

“We are excited to bring Barvecue to Texas, a state that has a deep love and tradition of barbecue,” said Founder and CEO Lee Cooper. “As we roll out national distribution over the rest of 2021, we are thrilled that Central Market is our first retail chain and that we can bring Barvecue to Texas just in time for Summer. Barvecue, for everyone!”

Share article: share

share

share

email