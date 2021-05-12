Berkeley’s Memphis Meats Rebrands to UPSIDE Foods, Officially Launches its First Cultured Meat For Consumers

Leading producer of cell-cultured meat, poultry and seafood, Memphis Meats, today announces it has become UPSIDE Foods. This signifies that the company is now ready for business with its first consumer product: chicken. To create its cultured meat at scale, UPSIDE Foods has broken ground on a pilot plant in the San Francisco Bay Area. The product will be available to consumers this year, pending regulatory approval.

Last January, Memphis Meats announced it had received investment totalling in excess of $180 million, including a Series B round of $161 million, with participants such as Bill Gates and Richard Branson. The company is also backed by Prince Khaled’s KBW Ventures.



As the first custom-built for meat cultivation, the company announces that its new end-to-end facility will produce, package and ship cultured meat at a larger scale than any other company in the industry, all under one roof. UPSIDE Foods states that its pilot plant will be an international model for creating real, delicious, resource-efficient meat.

“We want to become the preferred brand for the next generation of meat lovers”