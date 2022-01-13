Beyond Animal Launches Mobile App to Help Investors & Entrepreneurs to Connect

The Beyond Animal platform announces the release of its mobile app for iOS and Android phone users. The free app is now available for download on the Apple Store and Play Store.

Launched in 2018, Beyond Animal says it aims to make it easier and more intuitive for investors and entrepreneurs to connect, collaborate and share information with each other and so accelerate the growth of the vegan economy.

With the app, users can network, apply for jobs and post and interact in groups through their smartphones. Users can create accounts and customize their profiles using the Beyond Animal app, and enjoy all platform functionalities on the go. The app also hosts online events and conferences, such as the New Food Invest, the popular Beyond Animal & Partners seminar series and the upcoming Center for Contemporary Sciences Investor Summit.

Key facts and figures:

The networking platform was launched in March 2019

Close to 4,000 companies listed, from over 75 countries

Over 7,000 current registered users from across 90 countries

More than 1,500 delegates have joined virtual conference sessions on entrepreneurship, sustainability and investing on the platform

Over 500 deals have been registered to date

Some 60 companies have participated in exclusive Pitch Events

800 investors have registered to view deals on the platform

Close to $30 million in total assets have been committed to date via Funding By Beyond Animal

Founder Claire Smith commented “For the past three years Beyond Animal platform has brought together participants in the plant-based ecosystem and helped companies creating animal alternatives obtain funding. With increasing market demand, consumer and employee engagement as well as the need to attract more investors to expand the industry, there can be no better time for an app that provides business networking and connects more companies with capital. Beyond Animal is the app to fill that gap and we look forward to welcoming all with a stake in the growth of this industry on board!”

The Beyond Animal app is now available worldwide for free, on the Apple App Store and Android Play Store.

Visit beyondanimal.com for more information about the platform and the app, including videos and instructions.