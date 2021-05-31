Beyond Meat Hires New Chief Growth Officer, Announces KFC China Collaboration

Following the news that its Chief Growth Officer Chuck Muth is retiring on June 4, Beyond Meat has revealed that Deanna Jurgens will be filling the role. Jurgens was previously the Chief Global Sales Officer at skincare company Rodan + Fields.

She has over two decades of experience in insights, analytics, strategy, branding, and marketing, and held several senior roles at PepsiCo North America during a 15-year stint at the company.

In January, Beyond and PepsiCo announced they would be collaborating to create and launch plant-based snacks and drinks under the name The PLANeT Partnership LLC. Muth is a board chair at the partnership, and has said he intends to retain the position. He has not revealed what his next move will be.

Following the news that Jurgens would be joining the company, Beyond Meat’s shares rose by 3.9% in New York.

Beyond in China

Beyond has also announced a new collaboration with KFC China. Spicy “beef” wraps made with Beyond Meat will be offered at over 2,600 KFC restaurants in the country. Previously, the brands have collaborated to offer the Beyond Burger.

Beyond is increasingly making inroads into China, opening a cutting-edge facility in Shanghai in April and launching Beyond Pork last year to cater to the Chinese market. It also launched at Freshippo Markets in July.

“The plant-based meat market in China continues to expand and Beyond Meat has been enthusiastically met by local consumers who are looking to live a healthy and sustainable lifestyle,” said Candy Chan, General Manager for Beyond Meat in China.

