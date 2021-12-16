Beyond Meat to Accelerate European Expansion With New General Manager

Beyond Meat today announces the appointment of FMCG veteran Jorg Oostdam to the newly created position of General Manager, Europe, in order to expedite growth in the European continent, presumably to also include the UK market.

Today’s news follows the surprise announcement last week regarding Beyond’s appointments of Tyson Foods veterans Doug Ramsey and Bernie Adcock as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Supply Chain Officer.

Beyond has production capabilities in The Netherlands and this April announced that retail expansion throughout the UK and Europe on a vast scale would be imminent. Oostdam will be based there in the Netherlands from February, allowing Beyond to “improve the sustainability of operations, whilst getting one step closer to achieving price parity with animal meat”

In 2021, Beyond Meat’s expansions within Europe included Starbucks, Pizza Hut and McDonald’s as well as major retail expansions for Beyond Mince and Beyond Meatballs.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Jorg as our new General Manager in Europe, a key geography as we build tomorrow’s global protein company,” said Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO, Beyond Meat. “Jorg’s leadership and experience will be instrumental in providing our delicious and nutritious plant-based meats to European consumers, in building out our local production and innovation capabilities and in growing a robust local supply chain in service to our longer-term goal of price parity with animal protein.”

“Europe’s appetite for plant-based meat is on the rise, and there’s no better time to join the Beyond Meat team,” said Jorg Oostdam. I’m excited to help set the vision and strategic direction for Beyond Meat’s long-term growth in Europe as we make plant-based meat more accessible to customers and consumers across the region.”