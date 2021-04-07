Beyond Meat’s Cutting Edge Facility is Unveiled in Shanghai to Serve China’s Growing Plant-Based Market

Following the announcement last September that Beyond Meat was to open a production facility in China, marking its first manufacturing facility outside the US, Beyond today announces the unveiling of the new facility in the Jiaxing Economic & Technological Development Zone (JXEDZ) near Shanghai, making it the only multinational company focused solely on plant-based meat production to open its own production facility in China.

Beyond Meat will also be opening its first owned manufacturing facility in Europe later this year.



The announcement comes just one year after the company first entered mainland China through a nationwide partnership with Starbucks China. The facility will produce Beyond Pork, its first innovation created specifically for the Chinese market, as well as beef and poultry products. The facility will also feature R&D capabilities to create further unique product offerings for the region.

In its first year on the Chinese market, Beyond has expanded across Starbucks, KFC, Pizza Hut, Jindingxuan, GangLi Beijing, Slow Boat Brewery, Hema, METRO China and more.

“The opening of our dedicated plant-based meat facility in China marks a significant milestone in Beyond Meat’s ability to effectively compete in one of the world’s largest meat markets. We are committed to investing in China as a region for long-term growth, and we believe this new manufacturing facility will be instrumental in advancing our pricing and sustainability metrics as we seek to provide Chinese consumers with delicious plant-based proteins that are good for both people and planet,” said Ethan Brown, CEO and Founder of Beyond Meat.

“The plant-based meat market in China continues to expand and Beyond Meat has been enthusiastically met by local consumers who are looking to live a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. The opening of the new Jiaxing plant is expected to enable us to quicken the pace of innovation and roll out our products at the speed and scale needed to remain highly competitive within the region,” Candy Chan, General Manager for Beyond Meat in China.

