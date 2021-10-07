Blue Horizon Announces the Appointment of Ela Musat as General Counsel

Blue Horizon, a pure play impact investment firm based in Zurich, has announced the appointment of financial law expert Ela Musat as General Counsel to further expand operations. Blue Horizon has raised over $850million for more than companies in the alt protein field.

The appointment of Ms Musat is the latest in several strategic hires by Blue Horizon as part of the company’s mission to accelerate a sustainable transition in our global food systems through the funding of alt protein, agriculture and innovation. Last November saw the hiring of Przemek Obloj as a Managing Partner in the Executive Team; in January former Olympic windsurfer and ex Executive Director at Goldman Sachs Sedef Köktentürk joined Blue Horizon’s management team; five new Board Directors were appointed in April; and in June Marc Duckeck was appointed as Head of Communications.

Anela (‘Ela’) Musat will join Blue Horizon’s Executive Team from Partners Group, where she was Global Head of Legal. With a passion for impact investing, Ms Musat has over 15 years of legal expertise with a focus on private equity and venture capital.

Ela Musat, General Counsel of Blue Horizon said: “I am very excited to join Blue Horizon at this early stage in its journey. It is not often that you get to shape a fast-growing business that in turn is leading the charge in shaping a whole new industry. It used to be that “positive impact” and “attractive returns” were never mentioned in the same breath, but that is changing rapidly with thematic impact investors like Blue Horizon. I’ve been very impressed with the calibre of the team and their passion for building a more sustainable future, with literally changing the world ‘one meal at a time’ and I am very much looking forward to the challenge.“

Bjoern Witte, Managing Partner & CEO of Blue Horizon said: “Ela joining Blue Horizon from such a prestigious institution and position is a very strong statement underpinning our exciting growth prospects ahead. I very much look forward to working closely together with her.”

