Blue Horizon Appoints “Well-Renowned Venture Capitalist” Manu Gupta

Blue Horizon announced yesterday the onboarding of Manu Gupta, a leader in US and European venture capital, to its Board of Directors, as part of the company’s mission to accelerate the global transition to a new sustainable food system.

“Manu brings an invaluable perspective grounded in more than a decade of personal experience”

Previously an Executive Director at Goldman Sachs, Manu has been investing in tech for more than 12 years across the US, Europe, and Asia. He founded Blue Lion, a venture capital firm that invests in multi-stage technology companies, and is also a founding member and ex-Partner of Lakestar, one of Europe’s largest tech venture funds.

The news follows Blue Horizon’s recent appointment of a General Counsel, a new Partner as well as two Directors to the investment team, which now consists of nine members of which six are female. The company reports that Manu brings a “wealth of experience and knowledge to the Board of Directors at an inflection point of new investment opportunities in sustainable food and agriculture innovation”.

Bjoern Witte, Managing Partner & CEO of Blue Horizon, said: “We are very excited to announce that Manu has joined the Board of Directors as we continue to grow Blue Horizon’s deep bench of talent, drawing expertise from across disciplines that include venture capital, technology, and scientific research to cement our position as the leader in the transition to a new Sustainable Food System. As a well-renowned venture capitalist, Manu brings an invaluable perspective grounded in more than a decade of personal experience investing in early stage start-ups that have gone on to become global technology leaders which gives us another unique advantage to create value for investors and a sustainable future of food.”

Manu Gupta commented: “Blue Horizon invests at the forefront of an industry that will change the way all of us think about food. I am delighted to join such a high calibre board and actively help shape the bright future of this young company. Blue Horizon offers the possibility to participate in a market opportunity that offers outstanding returns for investors and the planet and I am very much looking forward to being an active part of this ecosystem.”