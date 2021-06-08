Blue Horizon Corporation Appoints Marc Duckeck as Head of Communications

Blue Horizon announces this week the onboarding of Marc Duckeck as Head of Communications, as the corporation continues to expand its team to expedite investments in new food technologies that accelerate the world’s transition away from animals in food to a more sustainable food system.

“I’m thrilled to join Blue Horizon because of one main reason: the impact we will have on the planet.”

Marc will be based in the team’s headquarters in Zurich and will focus on building Blue Horizon’s brand in the media, food ecosystem and global investor community. He joins Blue Horizon from Avaloq, a global leader in digital banking solutions, where he built up the corporate communications team.

With 13 years of professional experience in investment writing, media relations and corporate communications, he has held positions at various leading asset managers including UBS, Man Group and GAM, where he was an Executive Director and Head of Public Relations. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Berry College in the US, a master’s degree from the University of St. Gallen (HSG) and he is also a graduate of the Impact Investing Programme at the Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

On joining Blue Horizon Marc said: “I’m thrilled to join Blue Horizon because of one main reason: the impact we will have on the planet. Blue Horizon helps build innovative companies that are better for human health, animal health and the health of our planet. If we get this right, the effect we will have will be tremendous.

“There are very few investment companies out there that have such an ambitious vision who are truly committed to creating a more sustainable future and changing attitudes towards the production and consumption of food. I’m excited for this new challenge to help shape and tell the stories that will potentially change the world.”

Sedef Köktentürk, Managing Partner & COO of Blue Horizon, said: “Communications is key as Blue Horizon enters its next phase of growth being one of the lead investors in the future of food and we are therefore pleased to welcome Marc to our team. Having spent the majority of his career in the investment management industry, he brings deep expertise and valuable experience and will help us expand our global footprint.”

Share article: share

share

share

email