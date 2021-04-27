Blue Horizons Appoints Five New Board Directors as Part of Mission to Replace Animals in Our Food System

Blue Horizon Corporation has this week announced the appointment of five new members to its Board of Directors: Caroline Clemetson, Walter Huber, Sonja Stirnimann, Aldo Uva and Jo Van Biesbroeck. The newly recruited directors have been onboarded as part of the company’s drive to replace animal proteins with sustainable alternatives.

Founded in 2016, Blue Horizons Coporation is a global pure-play pioneer with direct access to the Food 4.0 ecosystem.

The new appointments are as below. In addition, Blue Horizon is proposing Jeremy Paul Abson as a new member of the Board of Directors for election at the AGM in June 2021. He is currently President and CFO of TBG AG, an investment company based in Zurich. He is also an independent director of Churchill Capital II, a special purpose acquisition company, based in New York. Jeremy Paul Abson has more than 20 years of experience in finance and general management. Prior to joining TGB AG, Jeremy Paul Abson was COO of Usaha Tegas Sdn Bhd and a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Caroline Clemetson is a partner and member of the Management Committee at Schellenberg Wittmer Ltd, a leading commercial law firm with offices in Switzerland and Singapore. She is well versed in investment management, financial regulation and private equity and capital markets. From 2006 to 2014, she was Head of the Investment Products Department at the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA.

Walter Huber is a proven expert in the food industry and retail. Among other things, he is a member of the Board of Directors of the G.&A. Duttweiler Foundation (Migros) and Läderach AG. Walter Huber was a member of the General Management of the Federation of Migros Cooperatives and previously CEO of the Emmi Group. In 2004, he was responsible for the group’s IPO in this position. He is also active as a start-up investor.

Sonja Stirnimann is founder and Managing Partner of Structuul Ltd. and has three decades of professional experience in corporate governance, audit and finance. She serves on various boards of listed and private companies as a member or chair of audit and risk committees. Previously, she held various leadership positions in global companies such as UBS, EY, Holcim and Deloitte.

Aldo Uva leads CSM Ingredients, a global food ingredients company, as CEO. Previously, he was COO, Chief R&D Officer and President Americas at LIVEKINDLY Co. Aldo Uva brings broad food industry experience to the Blue Horizon Board of Directors with previous leadership positions at Ferrero, Firmenich, Nestlé and Parmalat.

Jo Van Biesbroeck is Chairman of Matexi Group and a Board member of other companies. He was Chief Strategy Officer and Chief International Business Development of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV until 2015. Anheuser-Busch InBev is one of the five largest consumer goods companies in the world.

Roger Lienhard, Chairman and Founder of Blue Horizon Corporation, said: “I am delighted and proud to chair this Board of Directors with such high calibre colleagues. Together we will pave the way for further growth for Blue Horizon. We are united by a common mission to transform the global food industry across the lifecycle and replace animal proteins with sustainable and healthy alternatives.”

Björn Witte, CEO and Managing Partner of Blue Horizon Corporation, added: “Aldo, Jo and Walter bring several decades of experience in leadership positions in the food industry, many of them in publicly listed food companies. Combined with Caroline’s international legal and financial regulatory experience and Sonja’s broad expertise in corporate governance, audit and finance, this board will have a critical impact on the transformation of the global food industry with Blue Horizon. The management team is very much looking forward to working with the enlarged Board.”

Share article: share

share

share

email