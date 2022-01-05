BlueNalu Recruits Mary K. Wagner Former Exec of Starbucks, Mars & General Mills

BlueNalu recruits Mary K. Wagner, a senior food executive previously serving at Starbucks , Mars, Gallo Winery, Yum! Brands and General Mills , and past president of the Institute of Food Technologists, as its first independent board member.

“I’m eager to apply my expertise at BlueNalu, where there is an extraordinary potential impact to help our environment and feed our planet in the decades ahead”

BlueNalu secured the largest ever financing to date in the cell-based seafood industry worldwide when it raised $60 million in January last year. Since then, the San Diego cellular aquaculture specialist has made great strides, including an agreement with Europe’s leading frozen foods supplier – Nomad Foods, – marking the first agreement in Europe between a CPG company and a cultivated seafood company.



In its next stride forward, BlueNalu today announces the appointment of Dr. Wagner, who currently serves on the boards of Griffith Foods, BlueNalu, Premium Brands Holdings, and Jones Dairy. Dr Wagner is past president of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), the largest and most respected organization in the food technology arena worldwide.

Her career experience includes positions such as: