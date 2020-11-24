Bond Pet Foods Receives Funding from Colorado to “Revolutionise the Pet Food Space”

37 Colorado startups have received a total of $7,657,811 of funding as part of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT)’s Advanced Industries Accelerator Grant Program, with the list of winners including the pioneering Bond Pet Foods, which creates fermented animal food without the use of animals.

The programs were created in 2013 to promote growth and sustainability in Colorado’s advanced industries by driving innovation and increasing the state’s capacity to be globally competitive. Says Senior Manager Katie Woslager, “These innovative companies create jobs and leverage additional investment in Colorado, and are even more important as the nation focuses on economic recovery.”

Bond Pet Foods received $250,000 from the program for its reinvention of pet nutrition, creating dog and cat foods sourced from real animal protein, without the animal. In December last year Bond completed seed funding totaling $1.2 million and completed a seed extension this year for an overall raise of just under $2M to date. This August this year the startup announced the first prototype of its “chicken without the chicken”, which Bond says will revolutionise the pet food space.



Speaking to vegconomist at the time, co-founder Rich Kellman explained that “We’re currently the only company developing meat proteins through microbial fermentation in the pet food space […] We’ll be making other cultured meat proteins in the years ahead for pet nutrition, like turkey, pork, and beef. Other applications including the human food space are also being explored.

He added, “Our mission at Bond Pet Foods is to be an ally for all animals through a commitment to finding a better way to make complete, nutritious food for our pets.”

