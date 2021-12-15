Brandplant Adds HiP Chocolate to Benelux Distribution Portfolio 

Brandplant – the plant-based Benelux distributor – has expanded its portfolio with the addition of UK vegan brand HiP Chocolate. Created by James Cadbury, the great-great-great-grandson of John Cadbury, HiP produces oat-based milk chocolate from a slave-free supply chain.

Netherlands-based Brandplant is continuing to expand its distribution portfolio, adding HiP to its current range of brands which includes VFC, Vantastic Foods, PLAYin CHOC, and two of its own brands, Pianta and Upside.

Brandplant also recently received investment from UK’s Veg Capital and Sweden’s Kale United, to accelerate the availability of vegan products in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg. Veganism and plant-based diets are on the rise in the countries, with the city of Amsterdam even laying out plans to encourage its citizens to be 50% plant-based by 2030.

HiP, which stands for Happiness in Plants, currently has four oat-based milk chocolate flavours: Smooth & Creamy, Cookies NO Cream, Salted Caramel and Salty Pretzel, all featuring 100% plastic-free packaging.