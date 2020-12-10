BREAKING: Plant Power Fast Food Reports “Unprecedented Growth” Plans to Double in Size

Plant Power Fast Food today announces seven new locations, representing an expansion rate of 100%, and the appontment of three new executives to lead the way. Citing unprecedented growth, CEO Jeffrey Harris reported that 2020 brand-wide net sales for the San Diego-based vegan fast food chain are forecast to hit $14 million.

This figure represents a 46.83% increase over the previous year and 1172.7% growth since the company’s inception in 2016. He adds, “The interest in a full plant-based menu in the fast food segment continues to skyrocket and we’re excited that so many new guests continue to flock to our restaurants each month.”

The seven new locations will double the number of restaurants bringing the total to an impressive 14 over the next 16 months.

GROWTH: NEW LOCATIONS & CORE BELIEFS

The seven new locations include Hollywood, Laguna Hills, Sacramento, San Clemente and two new San Diego locations. Additionally, the first out-of-state location will be formally announced in 2021.

Plant Power Fast Food has prided itself on being 100% Plant Based, 99% GMO-Free and based on the principals of sustainability. According to Co-Founder and Co-CEO Mitch Wallis: “Consumers can make a difference in the world by simply decreasing their consumption of meat and dairy and making healthier plant-based choices. It’s not as hard as people think. The whole idea of Plant Power Fast Food is to deliver the fun, delicious fast food that people love but with a twist—it’s plant based. It’s better for you and better for the planet. We think that’s a pretty good deal for everyone.”

EXECUTIVE HIRES



Dan Lowe, Director of Operations

Dan is the former Director of Operations at Chipotle where he oversaw a territory that stretched from the Upper Midwest through New York and into New England.

Rita Ugarte, Director of New Restaurant Openings and Operations Excellence

Rita’s path to Plant Power Fast Food began as the General Manager at Hard Rock Cafe and Regional Training Leader for QSR giant Yum! (KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut).

Fabian Cervantes, Director of Human Resources

Fabian previously served as HR Manager for the US Navy, Goodwill, and San Ysidro Health.

Zach Vouga, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, states “We started this company as three individuals on a journey to create the future of fast food, however we always knew we would be hiring seasoned, passionate and proven executives to realize our market share goals.”

