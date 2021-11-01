Bryan Adams-Backed bettermoo(d) Considers Public Listing

Plant-based dairy alternative company bettermoo(d) announces the completion of its Moodrink and reveals its upcoming product launches. Furthermore, bettermoo(d) announces the signature of an agreement with Happy Supplements Inc., for a potential public transaction that would result in the Company shares being listed on the Canadian securities exchange.

Upon successful negotiations and mutual agreement, the company is poised to complete the major transaction, whereby Happy Supplements would acquire all the outstanding share capital of bettermoo(d) for consideration of 9 million shares and 10 million warrants in Happy Supplements.

bettermoo(d)’s unique selling proposition lays in the company’s claim that its plant-based dairy products achieve a matching taste profile with the best-tasting dairy in the world sourced in Alpine regions. In order to emulate the taste of milk from these regions, the company created a plant-based dairy-alternative formulation to incorporate gluten-free organic oats and an undisclosed blend of herbs which is claimed to replicate what free-range pasture raised cows eat.

The company also announces the completion of its dairy alternative product Moodrink, expecting to launch original flavour Moodrink in winter 2021/ 2022 into selected retail stores across Canada and through an e-commerce platform, with additional flavours, such as vanilla, matcha, and chai to be launched soon after. Further products launches to follow include yogurt, cheese, butter, creme fraiche and sour creme.

Commenting on the company’s chances to challenge conventional animal based dairy and become a market leader for competitive dairy products, Nima Bahrami, the Company’s chief executive officer, stated: “We are incredibly encouraged by the increasing demand and positive feedback we are receiving as we move closer to our inaugural product release, and I am thrilled to continue to build our presence to broader audiences.”

Canadian rock singer and investor Bryan Adams adds: “There has never been a better time for vegan products to challenge conventional animal based food products than now.”

