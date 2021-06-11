Bühler and Hosokawa Alpine Announce Collaboration For Sustainable Proteins

Switzerland’s Bühler Group and Germany’s Hosokawa Alpine Group have agreed a strategic collaboration that will accelerate and strengthen the production of healthier and more sustainable plant protein solutions with a focus on processing pulses into protein ingredients.

In this partnership, Bühler is to offer solutions for handling, cleaning, dehulling and milling pulses, followed by further food processing with its extrusion technology, which texturises vegetable proteins into products with a fibrous, meat-like texture. Hosokawa Alpine offers leading technology for dry separation of protein from pulses: Fine Grinding and Wind Sifting.

“With this collaboration, we can address customer needs from harvest to final product. Our integrated and collaborative partnership ensures a seamless experience for our customers. This starts with our application centres in Uzwil, Switzerland, and the brand new Food Application Center in Minneapolis, USA. At these centres, our customers can work with us to develop new methods for transforming pulses and grains into delicious new food solutions.

The application centres are complemented by Hosokawa Alpine’s facilities in Augsburg, Germany. All centres are available for customer trials. Our cooperation extends to commissioning and service and guarantees high-quality products for our customers,” says Andreas Risch, Head of Special Grains & Pulses at Bühler.

Dr Antonio Fernández, Chairman of the Board of Hosokawa Alpine, further underlines this: “By working with Bühler, we can fully exploit the potential of the value chain. With our combined technologies, we meet market requirements in the best possible way and drive developments in the process chain.”

