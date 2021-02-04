Bühler Reveals New Technology For High-Capacity Plant Protein Extrusion

February 4, 2021 Companies & Portraits
Bühler PolyCool
©Bühler
To address the need for sustainability in food production, Bühler has revealed new technology which increases the efficiency of extracting plant-based proteins.  With PolyCool 1000, for the first time, this technology allows a throughput of more than 1000 kg per hour and can lower production costs and lower the price of plant-based meats.

Extrusion is a highly versatile process and an integral part of the process is the cooling die. When the PolyCool 1000 cooling die is used in combination with an extruder, it is possible to produce wet-textured proteins based on a wide range of raw materials including soy, pulses, oilseeds, upcycled side streams like brewer spent grains, as well as newer ingredients such as microalgae, at throughputs of up to 1,000 kilograms per hour.

“With the PolyCool 1000, customers can achieve high-capacity production, bringing down costs and making meat substitutes more affordable,” says Christoph Vogel. “As the market shifts to a more plant-based diet, fueled by consumers’ growing interest in health, sustainability and ethical concerns, the PolyCool 1000 supports food producers in grasping this opportunity.”

Click here to display content from YouTube.
Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy.

“Bühler has for many years supported food producers in developing innovative products that offer an attractive alternative to animal meat – products that are similar in terms of fiber structure, color, texture, and taste,” says Christoph Vogel, Head of Market Segment Proteins & Ingredients. As the market’s leading extrusion solution provider for food products, Bühler is well-positioned to support this growing market.
Share article: