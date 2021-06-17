Canada: First Publicly Listed Vegan Fast-Food Chain Globally Local Becomes Odd Burger in Major Rebrand

Globally Local Technologies, the parent company of one of the world’s first vegan fast-food chains and the first to go public, has announced a major rebrand as Odd Burger Corporation. As well as the parent company, its restaurant chain will also adopt the name and image, rebranding as Odd Burger.

“We are proud to be doing things differently and reclaiming the notion of odd”

Currently operating a manufacturing facility and two restaurants in Canada, the newly named Odd Burger will open a further 20 outlets across North America in the next year including the US. After recently making its debut on the Toronto Stock Exchange’s Venture Exchange, the company has applied for a ticker symbol change and expects to trade under “ODD” on approximately July 5, 2021.

The food tech company manufactures and distributes its plant-based protein and dairy alternatives through a proprietary foodservice line to company-owned and franchised fast-food restaurants, counting musician Tony Kanal of the band No Doubt as an early investor. The rebrand includes new design elements including emoji-inspired characters and anthropomorphic chickpeas – the base of the chain’s signature burgers.

“Our decision to rebrand is an essential part of our strategy to create a global fast-food chain that is able to connect with people everywhere,” explained CEO James McInnes. “Being on the verge of expansion into new communities meant thinking about how to express who we are and what we stand for in a more meaningful and powerful way. We are proud to be doing things differently and reclaiming the notion of ‘odd,’ because changing the norm is what’s needed to solve the sustainability challenges in our food system.”

