Canada: Foodtastic Acquires Copper Branch, Plans 40 New Locations

Montreal based Foodtastic Inc. recently announced that it has fully acquired all of the assets of the Copper Branch brand, which it claims is the largest plant-based restaurant chain in the world.



“Copper Branch is the largest vegan restaurant brand in the world and we are excited to welcome them to the Foodtastic family,” said Peter Mammas, president and CEO of Foodtastic. “We look forward to working with all of our new franchisees and emerging from this pandemic with a reinvigorated leader in plant-based restaurants. This acquisition is in line with our strategy of acquiring quality Canadian brands with growth potential.”

© Foodtastic

“We are very proud of our company’s mission and the progress we have made in adding value and providing a sustainable, plant-based experience for our guests,” said Trish Paterson, CEO of Copper Branch. “This relationship will allow us to move faster and more efficiently to bring the Copper Branch brand to a new global customer base while improving operational efficiencies and resources for our franchisees.”

Foodtastic plans to aggressively grow the brand both in Canada and internationally, with more than 40 new locations opening in the next 36 months.

