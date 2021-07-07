Canada’s Plant Veda Announces Claire Smith as Company Board Member & Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. announces today the onboarding of Company Board Member, Claire Smith, Founder and Principal at Beyond Impact Vegan Advisors. Earlier this month the company, which creates one-of-a-kind and first-to-market alt dairy products such as the “world’s first” vegan lassi, began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol “MILK”.

Claire has been part of Plant Veda‘s board of directors since 2020, following an investment in the Company by Beyond Impact Vegan Partners LP. Claire has over 35 years of experience in capital markets previously working at global investment banks and investment houses, with her vegan lifestyle and environmentalism leading to the founding of humane investment platform, Beyond Investing.

Beyond Investing creates a platform for investments driven by animal-rights advocates and climate-conscious investors and focuses on allocating capital to both publicly listed equity and venture capital within the vegan, plant-based and cruelty-free products and services sectors. Beyond Investing is also the architect of the US Vegan Climate Index and sponsor of the US Vegan Climate Exchange Traded Fund.

“We are excited to have Claire Smith as part of our board of directors and continue to further Plant Veda’s mission. Claire has extensive knowledge in the plant-based capital markets sector and global plant-based landscape. Claire’s continued engagement will drive product innovation and further help achieve Plant Veda’s plan for international expansion, particularly in Europe,” says Michael Yang, President and Director, Plant Veda.

Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

The Company also announces that its common shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FRA”) and are under the WKN “A3CS6B”.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange, operated by Deutsche Börse AG, is one of the world’s largest trading centers for securities and the largest of the eight stock exchanges in Germany. Plant Veda’s Frankfurt listing is expected to facilitate the process of trading in its shares by investors in Europe and internationally. The Company’s shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol MILK.

