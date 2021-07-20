Canada’s The Very Good Food Company Continues Plans For Global Domination With UK Launch

Canada’s The Very Good Food Company has announced a new distribution partnership to support its global expansion plans. Starting with the UK, an e-commerce platform will be launched in August 2021 for its core brands; The Very Good Butchers and The Very Good Cheese Co.

The publicly listed company has signed a new distribution deal with Peter Green Chilled, a leading 3PL logistics provider in the UK and Europe. Driven by its mission to meet demand beyond Canada and the US and expand globally, The Very Good Food Company has its eyes set first on the UK and then Europe to follow.

The company enjoyed a highly successful 2020, expanding from Canada into the US, including an $8.5 million oversubscribed financing round after becoming the second plant-based company to launch an IPO. It then went on to also become publicly listed in the USA, and recently acquired the Lloyd-James Marketing Group – as well as The Cultured Nut, now rebranded as The Very Good Cheese Company.

Global Expansion

In an interview with vegconomist, founders Mitchell Scott and James Davison revealed that: “We have plans for global expansion of the brand starting with several flagship stores in North America with increased online and retail presence,” as well as stating: “After that, it’s Europe and APAC!”

As of August, UK-based customers will be able to order the brand’s Butcher Boxes directly through its new UK e-Commerce website, including some of The Very Good Butchers’ best plant-based sellers such as Very Good Pepperoni, The Very British Banger, The Very Good Burger and the Taco Stuff’er.

“We are excited to finally offer UK-based customers a range of The Very Good Butchers products via our UK e-Commerce launch this summer,” stated co-founder and CEO, Mitchell Scott.

“Building on our strong e-Commerce channel in North America, we are entering into new markets with direct to consumer sales to build brand awareness; opening the door for expansion into retail and food service in the UK and Europe. The partnership with Peter Green is a logical fit given their extensive experience and local expertise serving these markets and supports our global expansion efforts,” he added.

