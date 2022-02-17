The Vegan Kind Appoints New Chairman Tony Buffin, Former CEO of Holland & Barrett

British online supermarket The Vegan Kind has hired a new chairman, Tony Buffin. According to the company, Buffin has a track record of growing and transforming businesses in multiple sectors.

Previously, Buffin has been CEO of multinational health and wellness chain Holland & Barrett and CFO of Australia-based grocer The Coles Group, along with various other senior management roles. Additionally, he is the founder of Tecsa, a digital ecosystem and analytics software development business.

The Vegan Kind says Buffin’s broad range of industry skills, especially in digital and data, finance, and transformation, will help to accelerate the scaling of the company.

Big plans for 2022

Last September, The Vegan Kind debuted new branding to better reflect its identity as a “shop of tomorrow” and attract a broader customer base. Then, at the beginning of 2022, the company revealed big plans for the year ahead, including an own-label range, a customer loyalty initiative, reduced shipping costs, and B Corp certification.

“I am delighted to be joining The Vegan Kind to help Scott, Karris and the entire team continue to build their wonderful business,” said Buffin. “Their mission is to make it easy for everyone to buy exciting plant-based food at affordable prices and help us all to live healthier. The switch to plant-based diets is vital to avoid the worst impacts of climate change so it’s truly inspiring to be helping consumers be kinder to themselves and to the planet at the same time.”