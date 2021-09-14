Change Foods Chases the “Holy Grail” of Vegan Foods, Moves to State-of-the-Art Facility

US-Australian alt dairy startup, Change Foods, has set up R&D operations inside BioCube, one of the most decorated life science incubators in Silicon Valley. The move marks the next step towards commercialization for precision fermentation specialist Change Foods, as it looks to develop its animal-free dairy cheese.

After recently completing an oversubscribed seed funding round of $2.1 million, including investors from the dairy industry, Change Foods moves into BioCube’s modernized facility in San Jose to develop R&D on what it views as the “Holy Grail” of vegan foods; dairy cheese without cows. BioCube is already home to some of the most dynamic start-ups in Silicon Valley, including famous alumni like Impossible Foods.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Change Foods harnesses the power of microbes instead of animals to create real dairy proteins and fats, with its first product scheduled in the US for 2023; an animal-free cheese but with the stretch and melt of conventional cheese. The company is growing rapidly and plans to hire several researchers at BioCube to add to its team of mission-driven scientists.

“We couldn’t be happier to bring Change Foods R&D facility to BioCube. We were drawn to the immaculate, modern, custom office and lab spaces, complete with sunny outdoor amenities and inviting shared spaces,” stated David Bucca, Founder & CEO of Change Foods.

“It is the opportunity of a lifetime to develop cutting-edge precision fermentation technology to provide a viable alternative to unsustainable modern animal agriculture,” added Co-Founder and CTO, Junior Te’o.

