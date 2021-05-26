ChickP Announces APAC Initiative With New Singapore Office as Demand For Plant Protein in Asia Continues

Israel’s ChickP Protein, Ltd. announces it is expanding into the APAC region with the launch of a new office in Singapore, in response to the rapidly growing demand for plant-based products in the region. The company also announces the appointment of Moy Teo as the company’s Business Development Director for Asia, to lead the venture’s business development and marketing activities.

With 20 years of hands-on experience in the food ingredient space within the APAC region, she joins the ChickP team to lead their foothold in Asia with their patented and highly functional chickpea isolate that boasts a 90% protein content. This move follows the acquisition of her distribution business by a group in the Netherlands.

“I’m excited to start this journey with ChickP in the alt-protein ingredient segment,” says Moy. “Chickpea is a well-known and highly venerated crop in Asia. The region makes up more than 85% of chickpea consumption globally, only behind India.”

The new Singapore office will include a warehouse to alleviate the logistical bottlenecks experienced throughout the pandemic era that slowed supplies to its APAC-based customers in 20 countries. “We believe in strong customer relations and partnerships in product development,” explains Ron Klein, CEO of ChickP. “While plant-based products pose many functional and flavor challenges, getting closer to your clients’ advances development, helps control the supply chain, and shortens time to market. Singapore has become the center of plant-based products and alt-protein, and ChickP is there to help its clients.”

“Asia is an important market for ChickP; we already partner with local food companies to advance plant-based innovations,” notes Itay Dana, VP of Sales and Business Development of ChickP. “This move is part of ChickP’s global extension beyond the joint market development agreement with Socius Ingredients, Inc. in the US. We also signed a contract with a distributor in South Africa, with the next step in the European market.”

