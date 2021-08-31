Dandies Vegan Marshmallow Innovator Chicago Vegan Foods Celebrates 20th Birthday and Reports 40X Growth

Chicago Vegan Foods, producer of Dandies – the first internationally available vegan and gelatin-free marshmallow – has turned 20 years old. The successful vegan producer has experienced 40x growth over the past 10 years and continues to grow with a new line of plant-based products coming soon.

After expanding into a new state-of-the-art facility in 2018 to meet growing demand, Chicago Vegan Foods recently launched its popular animal-free marshmallows in the UK. Family-owned and self-funded, the vegan food company continues to innovate in the plant-based category with its takes on classic comfort foods. The company is currently ramping up for a new line of plant-based product offerings in new categories launching under the Dandies brand for 2022.

Coming out of the ’90s animal rights movement, founders Ryan Howard and Dan Ziegler started Chicago Vegan Foods in 2001 as a channel for their activism by creating alternatives to products that were harmful to animals and the environment. Dandies marshmallows are also allergy-friendly and sold at conventional and natural grocers across the US and Canada. The company’s other brands include Temptation Vegan Frozen Dessert, Temptation Vegan Soft Serve, and Teese Vegan Cheese.

Vegan Marshmallow Market Surge

Dandies looks to secure its position at the forefront of the animal-free marshmallow segment, as a recent market report predicts the global vegan marshmallows market to show a CAGR of over 8 percent through 2028, with the market expected to surpass $100M. Increasing demand for clean-label certifications, as well as a growing preference for plant-based diets, is driving the market.

“We started this company to make plant-based foods that everyone could enjoy while using it as a springboard to educate. We never thought our mission would take us this far. It’s humbling to hear from customers about how we’ve changed their lives with something as simple as a marshmallow or ice cream, giving them an opportunity to re-experience family memories and to make new ones, with a friendlier upgrade,” commented Dan Ziegler, Chicago Vegan Foods Co-Founder.

