Danish Convenience Producer Tasteful Foods Enters Vegan Market With GRÖNT

Denmark-based convenience company Tasteful Foods is launching GRÖNT – a new series of plant-based ready-to-heat dishes that makes it easier to eat less meat. COOP Denmark and Rema1000 in Norway will be the first to introduce the new products, which have been developed in collaboration with a team of former Michelin chefs.

Mead reduction is a growing trend in Denmark and the rest of Scandinavia. A survey by COOP Analysis shows that 57% of Danes want to eat less meat – among young people the figure is as high as 70%. At the same time, demand for simple meal solutions has exploded in recent years and Scandinavians are increasingly looking for plant-based meal concepts.

CEO of Tasteful Foods, Anders P. Christensen, states that he has followed meat-free market trends for some time and that Tasteful will be one of the companies that accelerates the development of meat-free convenience. The company is now launching this new range of plant-based meals; COOP and Rema 1000 have already signed up and will be the first to distribute.

“When talking about meat-free meals I think a lot of people still think lentils and beetroot steaks. Our starting point was to make plant-based versions of well-known favorites such as lasagne, chili non carne and green curry – our own data also shows that these are some of the most popular dinner dishes in Scandinavia right now.

“Plant-based convenience today is a bit like the electric car 10 years ago – you could get a decent electric car, but it wasn’t a Tesla. It’s the same story with meat-free options in the supermarkets, which are often neither well thought out nor well made. It’s a shame, because if you think about it, it can be done very well. And I actually think we have succeeded in this regard,” Christensen says.

The packaging has also been given a lot of thought, and all packaging comes from Danish Faerch. The company won The Plastic Award 2020 in Denmark for their innovative, circular packaging made from recycled bottles and trays.

Share article: share

share

share

email