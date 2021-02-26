Danone Invests €12m to Expand Plant-Based Food Production Facility in Spain

The €12 million investment by food giant Danone is aimed at expanding the plant’s plant-based food production facility. Located in Parets del Vallès, near Barcelona, this will be the first hybrid factory to produce both dairy and plant-based foods.

The line will be the source for Spain, and other countries, of oat and coconut-based foods under the Oikos, Alpro and Activia brands. Opened in 1982, Parets was the first Danone production site in Europe to create plant-based alternatives to its dairy products. The international corporation currently has plants in Madrid, Asturias and Valencia.

The 52,000 square metre Parets plant employs 181 people. The new investment will result in the creation of 12 new jobs, according to Danone. Last week we reported that Danone will acquire a 100% stake in Follow Your Heart, another step in the global company’s drive to expand into the plant-based market.

