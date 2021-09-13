Desserto Cactus Leather Announces BMW Collaboration

The Mexican firm Desserto, creator of sustainable vegan cactus leather, makes its debut in the automotive industry with its new Deserttex material at the IAA Mobility Expo in Munich, Germany.

Mexican company Adriano Di Marti, an international multi-award winner for Desserto, presented its new automotive-grade material Deserttex hand in hand with the BMW Startup Garage program. With this innovative technology, the company aims to make significant sustainable contributions to BMW Group vehicles.

Through a statement, the cactus leather company expressed that “it is an honor to be part of this important event in partnership with BMW. We are convinced that our cactus-based vegan biomaterials will significantly contribute to sustainability in the automotive industry by offering an alternative to replace traditional leather with sustainable, animal cruelty-free vegan alternatives.”

“Our vegan cactus materials Desserto® (fashion) and Deserttex (automotive) offer very important environmental and ethical contributions to both industries by reducing Cumulative Energy Demand (CED) by almost 900%, Carbon Greenhouse Gas emissions by almost 2. 000% and water use by up to 150,000% compared to traditional animal leather, while at the same time being totally transparent,” says the company, which was recently recognized at PETA’s fifth annual PETA Vegan Homeware Awards in the UK.

