Earth Island / Follow Your Heart is Acquired By Danone

Danone North America, the world’s largest Certified B Corporation, today announces it will acquire 100% of the shares of Earth Island, producer of Follow Your Heart, a US leader of dairy alternatives and maker of the iconic egg-free mayonnaise Vegenaise. The new partnership takes place as part of Danone’s goal to reach €5 billion in plant-based sales by 2025.

Follow Your Heart products are also established in the UK and have been available in small retailers for several years, before rolling out into Tesco, the UK’s biggest retailer, last summer. Through its acquisition, the brand will able to accelerate further growth both within the US and internationally, joining Danone’s existing plant-based brands such as Alpro, Silk and So Delicious Dairy Free.