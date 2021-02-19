Earth Island / Follow Your Heart is Acquired By Danone

February 19, 2021 Companies & Portraits, Hot Off The Vegan Press
Danone Welcomes Follow Your Heart
©Follow Your Heart

Danone North America, the world’s largest Certified B Corporation, today announces it will acquire 100% of the shares of Earth Island, producer of Follow Your Heart, a US leader of dairy alternatives and maker of the iconic egg-free mayonnaise Vegenaise. The new partnership takes place as part of Danone’s goal to reach €5 billion in plant-based sales by 2025.

Follow Your Heart products are also established in the UK and have been available in small retailers for several years, before rolling out into Tesco, the UK’s biggest retailer, last summer. Through its acquisition, the brand will able to accelerate further growth both within the US and internationally, joining Danone’s existing plant-based brands such as Alpro, Silk and So Delicious Dairy Free.

Vegenaise
©Follow Your Heart

Follow Your Heart began as a seven-seat sandwich & juice bar in 1970, in California’s San Fernando Valley – in an interview with vegconomist last July, Vice President of Product & Marketing Katie Franklin spoke about the brand’s journey and how Follow Your Heart Co-Founder Bob Goldberg took to his own kitchen to create the first version of Vegenaise back in the 1970’s. Earth Island’s extensive plant-based portfolio now includes shredded and sliced plant-based cheese, grated and shredded plant-based parmesan, cream cheese alternatives, plant-based sour cream, salad dressings, and VeganEgg, as well as the Vegenaise which has since become a household staple for vegans across the States.

“Our mission has always been to produce the best plant-based food products and to make them available to as many people as possible,” said Bob Goldberg, co-founder and CEO of Earth Island®. “We’re very pleased to be joining the Danone family of plant-based companies in a collective effort to bring positive change in the world through the creation of sustainably and responsibly-made foods.”

Follow Your Heart Family Of Products
©Follow Your Heart
“We are delighted to welcome Follow Your Heart’s team to our amazing team at Danone,” said Shane Grant, EVP and CEO, Danone North America. “The Follow Your Heart family shares our commitment to producing high-quality products that delight consumers while contributing to the wellbeing of People and Planet. Consumers are increasingly eating flexitarian diets, and we look forward to working with the Follow Your Heart team to offer our consumers even more choices. This partnership will build on our success in plant-based beverages, yogurt alternatives and creamers, further accelerating the growth of our North American plant-based business.”
Share article: