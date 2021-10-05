Eatable Adventures Launches €50M Fund to Disrupt Food & Ag Tech

Eatable Adventures, one of the top 3 food-tech accelerators in the world, announces the launch of Eatable Evolution Fund FCR I; a €50 million fund that will be the biggest fund of its kind in Spain and one of the top three in Europe.

The vehicle will make early and growth-stage investments targeting the most disruptive startups in food and agriculture tech across Europe and Latin America.

Eatable Adventures reports that it has launched more than 20 corporate programs, ten successful accelerator and incubation programs, and oversees a yearly deal flow of 1,400 global food-tech startups and operations running across four continents.

Eatable Adventures’ latest accelerator program, Spain Foodtech, included rising names in foodtech such as 3D printed plant-based steak producer Cocuus. Following its investor demo day for the first cohort of the Spain FoodTech accelerator program, the startups’ valuations increased by over sixfold, now reporting an average valuation of €7.5 million.

“Through a variety of initiatives Eatable Adventures has positioned itself as one of the 3 most active foodtech accelerators worldwide, given our mission of building tomorrow’s food companies. Thanks to Eatable Evolution Fund we will have an even more impactful contribution to the future of the food industry,” states José Luis Cabañero, CEO of Eatable Adventures.

