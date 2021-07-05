Eating Chocolate to Help Sanctuary Animals: Trupo Treats Announces Its First Vegan Milk Chocolate

Ethical, vegan milk chocolate startup Trupo Treats has announced the success of its $150,000 crowdfunding campaign, including raising $50,000 in just one day. The New York-based brand is now developing its range of vegan milk chocolate products, with a UK launch planned for Autumn.

“We are one of the first vegan milk chocolate companies, and we stand behind our values” – Charlie Trupo

Started by twin brothers Brian and Charlie Trupo, Trupo Treats raised an initial $27,000 in July 2020 followed by the launch of its vegan rice crunch bar that sold out online in just a few months. The ethical brand is now going into production of its new range: a wafer, a caramel cookie, and a classic milk chocolate bar. The products are veganised versions of iconic milk chocolate “childhood favorites” already familiar to the consumer.

With the goal of creating the most ethical, sustainable, and delicious chocolate possible, Trupo Treats donates 10% of its annual profits to animal sanctuaries. The global vegan chocolate confectionery market size is expected to reach $1.41 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period, according to a recent report. Hancocks, the leading confectionery wholesaler in the UK, has recently expanded its vegan product range with over 300 new lines of vegan sweets due to rising demand.

“We’re trying our best to make chocolate that benefits people, animals and the planet. People, because we use only fairly traded cocoa; the planet, because our packaging is compostable, and animals, because we’re vegan, but also because we’re giving ten per cent of our profits to animal sanctuaries”, Charlie Trupo told the Daily Record.

“I think everyone’s excited about our product because we are one of the first vegan milk chocolate companies, and we stand behind our values, which is being a company that doesn’t harm anyone,” he added.

