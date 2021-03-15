Else Signs Agreement With UNFI For Distribution in Over 30,000 US Retail Locations

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC, an innovative manufacturer of plant-based foods for infants, toddlers and children, announces that its whole plant foods have now been listed with United Natural Foods (UNFI) as a core partner for food distribution in the US. Else was the first producer of plantbased infant nutrition and is a publicly listed company.



“UNFI is essential as a strategic growth partner,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and co-founder of Else Nutrition. “Their roots in the natural foods ecosystem, coupled with extensive relationships with retail customers of all sizes and types, positions us for exponential reach and accessibility. This is another pivotal moment for the brand as many retailers have been waiting for this listing with UNFI. We are more than ready for this next step and for the great growth that can now be expected.”

UNFI operates from 58 distribution centres with a fleet of 2,200 trucks for quick and easy access to shops nationwide. The company delivers to more than 30,000 retail shops, has more than 19,000 employees, generates $20 billion in annual sales and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol UNFI.

Speaking in interview with vegconomist last year, shortly after the company’s launch, Yitzhak said: “We’re bringing the first, plant-based, non-dairy and non-soy baby formula alternative. It’s patented globally, and endorsed by leading pediatricians. Our products taste great, and are free of gluten, GMO, antibiotics, hormones, and preservatives. We have a full essential amino acid and fatty acid profile, meeting the nutritional gold standard of breast milk. We’re providing a real alternative; one that’s better-for-baby and better-for-planet. We are the first to do it.

