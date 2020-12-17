Famous Irish Sausage-Maker Finnebrogue Plans ‘Plant-based Revolution’

Ireland’s Finnebrogue recently presented its plans for the coming months, stating it aims to significantly expand plant-based product offerings in 2021. To this end, Ireland’s leading sausage producer has announced three additional brands for plant-based products to include meat and seafood alternatives as demand continues to rise.

The Northern Irish company filed an application with the Intellectual Property Office on 10th September for the brand name “Naked without the Cluck” for products such as meatless sausages, meatballs and mince. Then, on 9th October, the company filed another application for the name “Naked without the Splash” for potential new products such as plant-based goujons and other plant-based fish alternatives.

On 22 October, the IPO filed another trademark application for “Join the Naked Revolution”, indicating that Finnebrogue’s plant-based range could be the subject of a major marketing campaign in the near future.

The company’s new announcements come shortly after Finnebrogue revealed plans in October to open a £25 million, 200,000 square foot plant-based products factory in County Down by the end of 2020. The new facility is expected to support the company’s expansion in 2021.

