Follow Your Heart Announces Brand Refresh as it Celebrates 50 Years

Following the news as we reported last Friday, that Follow Your Heart, maker of well known vegan products in the US such as Vegenaise and VeganEgg, is to be acquired by Danone; the company today unveils a packaging refresh as it celebrates 50 years of operation.

At an FYH event which took place yesterday to celebrate the 50 year anniversary, Founder Bob Goldberg offered some words of advice for young brands, after five decades in the industry: “Always keep checking in [with yourself] and follow your heart,” and on veganism: “Vegan will become part of the lexicon.”

The Follow Your Heart Portfolio includes Vegenaise, Dairy-Free Cheeses, VeganEgg®, Salad Dressings, Dairy-Free Yogurt, Cream Cheese, and Sour Cream, which will now show the updated and modernised logo and branding.

Follow Your Heart partnered with Chase Design Group to create a packaging system that was immediately recognizable, but also flexible enough to be relevant across the various categories where Follow Your Heart products are found.

“From our early days as a soup and sandwich counter, to our now internationally-available brand, we have always offered the highest quality, plant-based alternatives made with integrity and love,” said Bob Goldberg, CEO and co-founder, Follow Your Heart. “To prepare for our bright future, we’re celebrating this 50-year milestone by launching a total brand refresh which will support us in meeting the unprecedented demand for plant-based foods. Joining Danone furthers our commitment to bringing delicious, plant-based offerings to even more consumers.”

Goldberg states that the partnership with Danone will accelerate the company’s mission to increase the availability of plant-based foods in a sustainable and responsible way: “In the short-term, we are focusing on three main categories: dairy-free cheeses, egg-free mayo, and breakfast, and we are excited to announce the launch of Rocket Cakes, the first ready-to-use squeezable pancake and waffle batter,” he commented.

