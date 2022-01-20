Food Tech Solutions Leader Handtmann Launches Customized Service

German food production company Handtmann has launched Handtmann Customized Solutions to provide individual approaches to food production systems. The new service offers Handtmann’s technically sophisticated system solutions applied to specific customer requirements.

Following the Handtmann motto “My idea. My solution”, the new Customized Solutions approach will develop specific processes needed for individual production – from product preparation through to packaging. The company now aims to address individual needs and special requirements with even more flexibility.

One of the world’s leading providers of solutions for portioning, dosing, forming, and co-extruding, Handtmann works with small-scale producers and start-ups as well as medium-sized companies and industrial enterprises globally. The Customized Solutions service shows how Handtmann series production machines can be extended and modified in a variety of ways to meet specific customer demands.

“Production processes are as individual as today’s eating habits. With the new Handtmann Customized Solutions (HCS), we will be able to provide customized solutions in proven Handtmann quality for individual customer requirements,” stated Harald Suchanka, CEO of Handtmann Division Filling & Portioning.