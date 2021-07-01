Former Head of Red Bull Hired as CEO of Future Farm USA to Spearhead Entry Into North America

Following Successful Launches in 23 countries throughout Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific; Future Farm, one of the fastest-growing plant-based meat companies on a global level and a winner of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2020, announces that former head of Red Bull North America Alexandre Ruberti has been hired as CEO of its US business.

“Breaking into the world’s most-powerful economy as a new brand in a burgeoning category couldn’t be done without the experience, dedication and expertise of a leader like Alexandre Ruberti“

After just celebrating its second anniversary since its foundation, Future Farm will utilize the experience and expertise brought by CEO Alexandre Ruberti, former U.S. President of Red Bull Distribution Company (RBDC) and Executive Vice President of Sales for Red Bull North America.

The global brand, founded in 2019 by Brazilian CPG veteran Marcos Leta and business partner Alfredo Strechinsky, has gained 25% of total burger market share in Brazil’s largest retailer, and holds 31% total market share of the plant-based-meat category at popular supermarket Carrefour in the United Arab Emirates, ahead of Beyond Meat.

In partnership with Superior Foods International, Future Farm will be selling its line of plant-based meat products — Future Burger, Future Sausage, Future Beef and Future Meatballs nationwide.

“Breaking into the world’s most powerful economy as a new brand in a burgeoning category couldn’t be done without the experience, dedication and expertise of a leader like Alexandre Ruberti,” said Leta. “His demonstrated knowledge, influence and innovative contributions to the food and beverage industry have been instrumental in building our strategic U.S. launch plan, moving us forward into the next phase of growth and proving that it’s possible to change the way the world eats meat, one country at a time.”

“We have all the key elements in place and a unique opportunity in front of us to make a substantial impact as one of the major category players; not only to deliver on what consumers are demanding from plant-based meat options but to democratize the category and drastically reduce animal protein consumption, in the process,” said Ruberti. “By putting people first, having a clear purpose, and doing everything we can to help save the planet, we have the power to create a future we want to live in — without having to escape to Mars — and one that future generations are proud to call their own. That’s the future we’re here to create, and we will do our best to make it happen.”