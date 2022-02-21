Former Lidl Heads Launch The VGN Plant-Based Egg Alternative 

The VGN is a new German alt egg startup launched by four former managers from international supermarket Lidl. The VGN’s first vegan egg product – The Original, a liquid egg alternative made from broad bean protein – is set to hit shelves across Europe in early April.

The four former Lidl managers: Jürgen Achenbach, Martin Hesse, Alexander Wilczek, and Dieter Lamprecht have set up The VGN with the goal of becoming a leading brand for vegan substitute products, with The Original egg alternative just the first product to roll out. The team chose broad bean protein as the key ingredient for its sustainable credentials as a nitrogen collecting crop, with the brand stating sustainability as a core value in its ethos.

The new Ludwigsburg-based brand plans to extend into other European countries over 2022, with Ocado already lined up as the exclusive retail partner for the UK launch.

“Veganism is not a niche anymore. With our appearance and communication, we will bring joie de vivre, color and fun into the consumer world and offer people an enriching nutritional facet that they may not have known about before”, stated The VGN co-founder Jürgen Achenbach, a former director of marketing for Lidl Germany.

“Our goal is to inspire people to eat a plant-based diet with our continuously growing product portfolio of innovative and sustainable items. We already offer “The Original”, a product that supports consumers in a conscious diet. We want to do this internationally, Germany is just the beginning,” added co-founder Alexander Wilczek.