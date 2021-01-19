Former UN Diplomat Christiana Figueres Joins the Impossible Foods Board of Directors

Impossible Foods has announced that Costa Rican diplomat and environmental activist Christiana Figueres, the former Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), has been appointed to its board of directors.

Currently, Christiana Figueres is a founding member of Global Optimism, an organization whose goal is to catalyze action to combat climate change, and she served as executive secretary of the United Nations from 2010 to 2016.

According to Figueres’ direct testimony, in the official announcement of Impossible Foods; humanity has to lower greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030, and the food system is one of her biggest priorities. Figueres says that awareness of the harmful effects of animal meat, both on human health and the planet itself, continues to grow on a large scale. She also shows optimism with the new administration in the White House, as there will be much more movement in the fight against climate change.

