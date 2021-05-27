Frank Gebauer Announced as New MD of Lunch Vegaz GmbH

Lunch Vegaz, a company producing healthy, plant-based organic fresh meals through the Planet V brand, announces the appointment of Frank Gebauer as the new Managing Director for Sales, Marketing and Finance, with 20 years of experience as an MD in the food industry. Together with Founder Govinda Thaler, he will continue to strategically develop and expand the company.

Planet V hand cooks its vegan convenience foods using organic ingredients and has established itself as a reliable producer of quality ready meals for both food retail and food service, having already delivered over 2.5 million dishes. Thanks to an innovative technological process, they also do not require preservatives, stabilisers or pasteurisation, thus the meals provide both nutritional content and also positive for health and wellbeing.

“With Frank Gebauer’s expertise, we are now setting the course for a fundamental structural reform of Lunch Vegaz and Planet V. Our goal is to make a social impact as a company by making healthy and sustainable nutrition in organic quality accessible to as many people as possible,” explains Govinda Thaler, who founded the company in 2015.

Strategically, the company is now moving up a gear with Gebauer’s appointment. The business areas of food retail, food service, specialised trade, e-commerce, export and contract production are to be further expanded in order to significantly consolidate the company’s position as a leader and first mover in the fresh convenience segment. The construction of a new production facility in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is already in the planning stage and is scheduled to begin before the end of 2021.

“Organic, regional, sustainable, purely plant-based and also really delicious – this combination makes Lunch Vegaz and our Planet V brand unique. I am delighted to support such an innovative and holistically thinking company in its growth,” says Frank Gebauer, Managing Director at Lunch Vegaz GmbH. “Especially in the catering sector, organic dishes are highly relevant, but at the same time still little occupied as a niche. The demands on communal kitchens, canteens and hospitals are increasing enormously – those who quickly expand their range here will set themselves apart from the competition. However, hardly any kitchen can meet the diverse demands – as a partner and supplier, Planet V offers the solution.”

Gebauer also sees great growth potential for the company and the brand in food retail and organic specialist trade. “Ready meals are often still associated with ‘unhealthy and bland’. We refute this prejudice with refined, healthy and creative dishes that also meet the public’s growing desire for more sustainable consumption,” Gebauer continues.

Where will Lunch Vegaz and the Planet V brand be in five years? Gebauer and Thaler agree: “We believe that the world would be a better place if healthy and sustainable nutrition became an everyday pleasure. That’s why we want to develop even more creative products in the future and build them up as the first choice for community catering and private households – so that in a few years the name Planet V will be synonymous with delicious, vegan organic dishes. “

