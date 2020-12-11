Future Farm Outperforms Beyond in UAE, is Fastest Growing Alt Meat Brand in Region

Brazil’s Fazenda Futura, translated and branded as Future Farm in Western territories, reports its market performance in UAE with figures provided by Carrefour supermarkets, which operate the largest retail network in the region. Despite being the most recent newcomer in the UAE, Fazenda Futuro has outperformed its peers by far.

This April, the young brand left its home of Latin America and arrived in Europe, claiming it was “time to conquer the rest of the world”. In conversation with vegconomist the same month, before the market saw the real impact of COVID and its subsequent rise of plant meat, Founder and CEO Marcos Leta said his “goal is to be one of the largest players in plant-based products and bring joy to everyone’s belly and the planet.”

Leta today enthused on social media of the company’s success in the Middle East, “We are the newest company there, we hit Beyond Meat, we grew 77% and we are with 23% market share. And in the coming months we will be leaders.

“This result is efficient execution work, good products, a well-defined brand and attractive prices for people to switch from animal to vegan meat.

Our mission remains firm: to change the way the world eats meat.

And in 2021 we will arrive in the United States.”

The brand’s mission is to “make meatpackers obsolete” – let’s hope that they succeed.

