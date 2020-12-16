George Gill, CEO of The Vegan Society, Appointed by Beyond Animal

Beyond Animal, which describes itself as the digital platform accelerating the growth of the vegan economy, announces that George Gill of The Vegan Society is to join as CEO in January 2021 ahead of its of the launch of its new online funding service Funding by Beyond Animal.

George spent 11.5 years with The Vegan Society, initially as Head of Business Development and for the last four years as CEO, during a period when the Society saw its highest ever membership and supporter base, and over 46,000 products registered with The Vegan Society’s Vegan Trademark.

Co-founded by Claire Smith, established vegan impact investor and initiator of the Beyond Investing cruelty-free indexes, and Dhanesh Kothari, blockchain expert advisor and technologist at leading private banks, Beyond Animal has developed a suite of online services to businesses and professionals engaged in the transition away from the use of animals, including networking, a business directory, jobs board, event management, real-time news feed and knowledge library.

Gill comments on his appointment, “I am ecstatic and honored to become CEO for Beyond Animal as I believe a FinTech and vegan all-in-one-place platform is the optimum way forward. I relish the challenges that I will no doubt encounter and will build upon the experience I have gained as a previous CEO within the vegan industry, which I am passionate about. By applying my management experience, unparalleled vision, business acumen and thirst for improving sustainability for the planet, I will boost Beyond Animal’s mission bringing it to the forefront of the growing animal-free industry.”

Claire Smith remarks, “As a leading protagonist behind the explosive growth in plant-based products, George is well aware that investment in alternative proteins and animal-replacing food tech needs to extend way beyond mission-driven investors. Together we aim to ensure that no company whose products move us towards a more sustainable world is starved of financing and no investor that wants to profit from this shift in consumption is unable to find suitable deals.”

Share article: share

share

share

email