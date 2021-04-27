Givaudan and Buhler Jointly Open Protein Innovation Centre in Singapore

As previously announced last February, Givaudan and Buhler have this week jointly opened the new APAC Protein Innovation Centre, located at Givaudan’s Woodlands site in Singapore, to enable “agile” plant-based product development on a global scale.

The Protein Innovation Centre in Singapore welcomes food processing companies, startups and researchers from across the Asia-Pacific region. There, they can work together to develop plant-based foods that offer culinary experiences. The centre combines the pilot technology of Bühler’s extrusion and processing facilities with Givaudan’s new culinary facilities and its world-leading knowledge in flavour, taste, ingredients and product development.

The Protein Innovation Centre is equipped with a pilot-scale wet and dry extruder, a state-of-the-art kitchen for product development, storage facilities, meeting rooms and a viewing area where visitors can tour the 400 square metre facility and watch live demonstrations. The entire facility covers the entire plant protein production process.

At the Protein Innovation Centre, customers can develop high-quality products suitable for large-scale Asian culinary applications. The facility can produce up to 40 kilograms of vegetable proteins per hour and features both dry extrusion and state-of-the-art wet extrusion technology. This delivers a more fibrous, muscle-like structure and higher protein content compared to dry extruded products.

Monila Kothari, APAC President at Givaudan Taste & Wellbeing, says: “We are proud to be part of this partnership. It contributes to a sustainable food future for Singapore and the Asia Pacific region. With the Protein Innovation Centre, we aim to create an ecosystem that supports start-ups and food companies through co-creation. The centre provides them with access to expertise, networks and technologies.

“We offer flavour solutions that are vegetarian, vegan, plant-based and natural. Together with technologies such as wet extrusion, we are bringing plant-based foods to Singapore and the region that are tastier, more authentic and more accessible to businesses and consumers. We are thrilled to open our Protein Innovation Centre in Singapore, a country that is a perfect breeding ground for food tech innovation.”

