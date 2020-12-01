Good Catch Expands Across Europe in its Largest Retail Expansion Ever

Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch plant-based seafood, announces international retail distribution across multiple European markets, including the Netherlands and Spain, marking the producer’s largest retail expansion since its inception.

The new announcement rounds off an epic year for Good Catch. In January it launched in over 300 stores in the UK through a distribution partnership with Tesco, then entered into the Canadian market with Loblaws, Canada’s largest retailer. The hugely popular Good Catch plant-based tuna then moved into foodservice for the first time with Veggie Grill, and recently became available through home delivery on newly launched DTC platform.

Good Catch now continues this trajectory of success with new European markets through strategic retail partnerships with retailers and restaurant partners. In the Netherlands, Good Catch’s plant-based seafood products are available in over 70 stores including Albert Heijn, the largest Dutch supermarket chain, as well as Jumbo, Coop and more. In Spain, Good Catch is available in Sanchez Romero, the specialty supermarket chain throughout Madrid.

Created by pioneering chefs and Co-Founders Derek and Chad Sarno, Good Catch’s non-GMO proprietary six-legume blend of peas, chickpeas, lentils soy, fava beans and navy beans deliver protein and a texture that resembles the exact flakiness of seafood without the environmental impact. Good Catch currently has two product lines available: Good Catch Plant-Based Tuna and Good Catch Frozen Appetizers and Entrees.

Speaking with vegconomist last week, founder Chad Sarno said of the seafood products: “Since launching in East Coast retailers this summer, this line, particularly the New England Style Crab Cakes, is flying off the shelves. It’s a testament to our continued innovation and promise to deliver great-tasting, craveable plant-based seafood products to consumers. These products in particular are plant-based alternatives to some classic staples and we’ve continued to see the excitement surrounding these offerings following our launch moment.”

Hinting at further expansion in 2021, he added, “We do have plans to expand our restaurant and foodservice footprint in 2021. We’re excited to work closely with our partners to bring our products into the culinary fold at their establishments with a global footprint. Exciting partnerships to come.”

