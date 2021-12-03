Good Catch Co-Founders Chad Sarno and Chris Kerr Selected as UBS Global Visionaries

Good Catch Co-Founders Chris Kerr and Chad Sarno have been selected as UBS Global Visionaries. The vaunted list includes entrepreneurs and innovators who endeavor to solve one or more major environmental or social challenges chosen by the UN.

Kerr and Sarno received the honor for their bold work creating sustainable alternatives to seafood, which will provide them new speaking opportunities, and connections and support from UBS’ global network of business experts.

Bringing plant-based seafood to new heights

Under Kerr and Sarno’s leadership, Good Catch has brought plant-based seafood to new heights while achieving astonishing rates of growth in just under five years.This April the company secured $26.35 million in a B-2 bridge funding round to propel its plant-based seafood to the forefront of the industry, and extend the international retail footprint for its portfolio which ranges from shelf-stable tuna to frozen crab cakes, fish burgers, and breaded fish sticks.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, Good Catch’s overseas distribution expanded healthily, launching successively into major supermarkets in the UK, Canada, Spain and the Netherlands. Most recently, its crab cakes entered BJ’s Wholesale Club, while the new breaded line arrived at Sprouts locations nationwide.

Visionary honorees Kerr and Sarno both have long and illustrious backgrounds in food and business innovation. Chris Kerr helped fund and launch a host of highly influential plant-based brands including Beyond Meat, Daiya, Alpha Foods, and NUMU, and serves as Chief Investment Officer for Unovis Asset Management, which oversees New Crop Capital.

“I am incredibly honored to be represented on this list of extraordinary people doing exceptional and necessary work,” said Kerr. “As we continue to propel change, this recognition by UBS will allow our team at Gathered Foods to amplify our impact on the plant-based food industry.”

Chad Sarno has elevated plant-based cuisine across the globe as a successful vegan restauranteur, co-founder of Wicked Kitchen’s best-selling chef-crafted food line, and author of several popular cookbooks. He also serves as VP of Plant-Based Education at the distinguished online Rouxbe Cooking School.

“As a plant-based chef and vegan, the work we are doing at Good Catch is of the utmost importance on my journey to make a real, positive influence for many generations to come,” said Sarno. “This recognition is such an honor, and I am confident that it will help our work have a greater global impact, and us to grow as innovators in the plant-based industry and beyond.”